Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

THRN traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 105,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,219. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

