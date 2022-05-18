Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Jon C. Parker Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

