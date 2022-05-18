Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TSIB stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,651. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSIB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

