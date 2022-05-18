Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 945,536 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,207,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,189,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92.

TOST stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 7,570,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

