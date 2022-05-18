TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading Up 6.1%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.19 million during the quarter.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

