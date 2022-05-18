Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Up 31.5% in April

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $6,632,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $4,138,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 339,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

