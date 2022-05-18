Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 1.4%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.59. 173,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 88,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

