Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $129.75

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $129.75 and last traded at $129.92, with a volume of 52556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.81.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,269,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

