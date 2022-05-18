Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TVTX stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 592,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

