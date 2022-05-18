Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tremor International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of TRMR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

