Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
