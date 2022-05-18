Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

