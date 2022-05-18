Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.