Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.09

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 2270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

TMQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

