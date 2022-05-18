Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Up to $43.89

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.89, but opened at $45.93. Trinseo shares last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 6,377 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.