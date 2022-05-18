Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 41854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Get Triumph Gold alerts:

Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.