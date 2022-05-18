Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 41854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.
Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)
