Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

TGI stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

