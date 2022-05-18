Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.
NYSE:TROX opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.
In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tronox by 435.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tronox by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 599,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
