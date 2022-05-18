Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tronox by 435.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tronox by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 599,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.