Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth Sells 1,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $10,363.50.

On Monday, March 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $13,686.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $17,202.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. 356,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,909. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 654,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

