Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 77 ($0.95) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 244,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

