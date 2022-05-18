Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,458,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,711.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 40,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $12,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $6,800.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $6,600.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 889,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.