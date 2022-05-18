UEX (TSE:UEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2124496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37.
UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)
