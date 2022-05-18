UEX (TSE:UEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2124496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37.

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

