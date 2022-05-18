UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.18% of UFP Technologies worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,136,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $57,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

UFPT stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. 31,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $564.88 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

