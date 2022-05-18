UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.21

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $75.97, with a volume of 18350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $601.78 million, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.88.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

