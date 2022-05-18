Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 402,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

