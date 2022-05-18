Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Ultra has a total market cap of $116.48 million and $1.56 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,596.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.89 or 0.00679453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00186025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000978 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002645 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008742 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

