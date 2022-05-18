Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.84

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 14473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,729.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

