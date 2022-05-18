Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

NYSE UGP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 190,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,109. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.