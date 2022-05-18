Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,605. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

UA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 377,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after acquiring an additional 190,513 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

