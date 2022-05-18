Unifty Price Reaches $17.21 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $251,364.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $17.21 or 0.00058781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,881.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00504117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00488355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033833 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,625.29 or 1.69484115 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

