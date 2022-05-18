Unilever PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.451 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 142,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

