Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will announce $151.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $640.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $643.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $742.78 million, with estimates ranging from $724.44 million to $750.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.89.

OLED stock traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.69. The stock had a trading volume of 428,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

