Upwork (UPWK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK):

5/16/2022 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/29/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/28/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $33.00.

4/25/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $31.00.

4/20/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/18/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/7/2022 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/1/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/25/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

