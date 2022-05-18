UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) will post sales of $17.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.90 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $78.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 188,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $12,615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

