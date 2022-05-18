UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.00 million-$201.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.95.

USER stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,708. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 512,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,120 in the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

