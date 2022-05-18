V.F. (VFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VFC opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 105.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

