Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

