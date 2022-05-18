Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $7,906,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 77,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,661. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

