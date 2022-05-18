Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VALU stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of -0.06. Value Line has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Value Line by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

