Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $70.32

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.32, but opened at $73.10. Value Line shares last traded at $73.20, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Value Line by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Value Line by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

