Valueworks LLC Grows Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Valueworks LLC grew its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. MBIA comprises 6.9% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 8.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBIA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 275,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.30).

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

