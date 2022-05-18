Valueworks LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.7% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,915. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.93. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

