Valueworks LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up about 1.6% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,051. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

