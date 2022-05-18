Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.