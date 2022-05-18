Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lowered by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,132 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,321,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 838,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

