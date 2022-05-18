Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 14,383,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,994,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

