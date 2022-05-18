Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 224,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 993,065 shares.The stock last traded at $350.85 and had previously closed at $350.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.36 and a 200 day moving average of $415.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

