Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 178,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 5,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,971. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

