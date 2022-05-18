Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.59 and last traded at $75.61. 5,880,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,045,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.