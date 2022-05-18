Vanilla Network Tops One Day Volume of $9,166.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00004098 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $672,412.81 and $9,166.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,043.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.25 or 0.00536652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00514016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033962 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,772.50 or 1.72051288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.