VAULT Trading Down 33.8% Over Last Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $214,401.13 and $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00505778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,939.84 or 1.73023356 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000237 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,594 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.